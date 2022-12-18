Swider (foot) made his season debut for the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday and has suited up in two games for the affiliate, averaging 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 18.7 minutes per contest.

One of the Lakers' two two-way players, Swider had been sidelined for nearly two months due to a navicular stress reaction in his right foot, an injury he suffered in Los Angeles' Oct. 18 season opener. The rookie big man will remain in the G League while the Lakers face the Wizards on Sunday, but once he gets ramped up at South Bay, Swider could be a candidate to join the parent club. The Lakers may have a need for some additional depth in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis (foot) expected to miss at least the next month.