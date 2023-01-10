Swider posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Monday's 122-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Swider entered Monday having played just four minutes across two NBA games, but he was pressed into extensive action against Denver for a shorthanded Lakers squad that was without LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Troy Brown (quadriceps), Lonnie Walker (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring). Swider didn't drop any jaws with his performance, but he played fairly well, draining two of five attempts from three-point range and adding five boards along with three assists without committing a turnover. Swider seems destined to spend most of his time in the G League this season, but he could continue to see NBA opportunities until the Lakers get closer to full health.