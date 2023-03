Swider logged 31 points (13-21 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals and an assist over 36 minutes of Wednesday's 127-125 win over Sioux Falls.

Swider paced South Bay in the points column, marking his second 30-point outburst in his last five appearances. In 21 regular season games, Swider has averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 28.4 minutes.