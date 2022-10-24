Swider has a navicular stress reaction in his right foot that will force him to miss at least four weeks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Swider played just two minutes in the regular season opener before missing the next two games due to the foot injury. Although it was said to be soreness, further examination revealed a more serious injury that will hold him out of action for the foreseeable future. Swider likely would not have been a mainstay in the Lakers rotation even if he was healthy.