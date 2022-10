Swider posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) across 19 minutes in Monday's 105-75 loss to the Kings.

Although good Summer League campaigns aren't necessarily indicators of future success, the undrafted rookie out of Syracuse did enough to warrant a higher spot on the depth chart. The Lakers definitely need upgrades in their second and third unit, and Swider is a good source of perimeter shooting to supplement their arsenal.