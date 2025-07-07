Swider recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 103-83 Summer League win over the Heat.

Swider continued his strong play at Summer League with another impressive performance Sunday, logging a game-high 20 points on 70 percent from the floor. Swider has now posted back-to-back 20-plus point outings to kick off Summer League, and will likely remain a key contributor each time he suits up.