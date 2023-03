Swider registered 26 points (10-19 FG, 5-12 3PT, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 26 minutes of Saturday's 120-96 win over the Ignite.

Swider posted a team-high 26 points Saturday, burying five triples and grabbing nine defensive rebounds in the blowout win. Swider has come into his own as of late, averaging 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game over his last seven appearances.