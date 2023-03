Swider tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound over 27 minutes of Sunday's 121-114 loss to Salt Lake City.

Swider struggled to find his typical impact Sunday, scoring in single digits for the fifth time in his 25 regular season appearances. He also buried just one of his five three-point attempts, which was uncharacteristic for the 43.5 percent three-point shooter.