Swider supplied 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt), five rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 67-58 Summer League loss to the Clippers.

Swider finished as the team's second-leading scorer and was one of just two Lakers players to reach double figures. He also tied the game-high mark in steals. The 26-year-old forward has been impressive in Las Vegas Summer League play, averaging 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds across 29.7 minutes per game in three appearances.