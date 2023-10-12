Castleton posted four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 preseason win over the Kings.

Castleton had a limited impact offensively Wednesday, but he was a productive defender off the bench, tying for the team lead in rebounds while also posting a team-high mark in blocks. The 23-year-old is with the Lakers on a two-way deal but also impressed during Summer League play, so it's possible he earns some minutes in Los Angeles' rotation at some point this year.