Castleton collected 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four blocks over 33 minutes of Wednesday's 109-99 Summer League loss to San Antonio.

Castleton showcased his diverse skillset Wednesday, leading the Lakers in rebounds, assists and blocks. Though the Florida product went undrafted this offseason, he was quickly signed to a two-way deal and could push for early playing time if he continues to impress during Summer League.