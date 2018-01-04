Lakers' Corey Brewer: Double-digit scoring total off bench
Brewer tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder.
After frequently seeing single-digit minute totals throughout the season, Brewer has experienced an uptick in opportunity recently. Factoring in Wednesday's contest, he's logged between 15 and 31 minutes in the last four games, as well as double-digit tallies in six of his last nine overall. He's now posted back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts for the first time this season as well, numbers that have been partly enabled by a 56.0 percent success rate from the field over his last four contests. While it's difficult to gauge how much opportunity Brewer will see from night to night, the way he's responded to the recent playing time increase could continue to afford him solid minutes for the time being.
