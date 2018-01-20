Lakers' Corey Brewer: Draws rare start

Brewer will get a rare start at small forward Friday versus the Knicks, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Brewer will replace Brandon Ingram (ankle) in the starting lineup, marking his first stint with the first unit since the second game of the season. The Lakers are without three starters, so Brewer will presumably be in line for a heavier workload than usual.

