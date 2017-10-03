Lakers' Corey Brewer: Efficient off bench Monday

Brewer collected nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Brewer and fellow veteran Luol Deng provided identical scoring tallies in their first game of head-to-head competition for the primary backup role at the three. The 31-year-old Brewer saw a career-low 15.6 minutes per contest while appearing in 82 games with the Rockets and Lakers last season, but he could see a slight bump in that allotment in the coming campaign if he can prevail in the preseason job battle.