Lakers' Corey Brewer: Heading back to bench Sunday

Brewer will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Brewer picked up the start on Friday with Brandon Ingram (ankle) sidelined, posting four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes. However, with Ingram set to rejoin the lineup Brewer will head back to the bench and should see a sizable decrease in his overall playing time. With the demotion, Brewer likely won't be someone to utilize for fantasy purposes.

