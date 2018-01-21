Lakers' Corey Brewer: Heading back to bench Sunday
Brewer will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Brewer picked up the start on Friday with Brandon Ingram (ankle) sidelined, posting four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes. However, with Ingram set to rejoin the lineup Brewer will head back to the bench and should see a sizable decrease in his overall playing time. With the demotion, Brewer likely won't be someone to utilize for fantasy purposes.
