Lakers' Corey Brewer: Negotiating buyout with Los Angeles
Brewer is in advanced negotiations with the Lakers on securing a buyout, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Expect the Brewer's representatives to reach a deal with the Lakers before Thursday, which marks the deadline for the veteran forward to sign with another team and gain eligibility to participate in the playoffs. Brewer is averaging a career-low 12.9 minutes per game in 54 appearances with Los Angeles this season and had seen his already-minimal role grow smaller following the All-Star break, as he's failed to leave the bench in two of the past three contests. Brewer's impending departure should open up a couple extra minutes for young wings like Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma.
