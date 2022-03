Augustin (recently acquired) won't make his Lakers debut Tuesday against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers made the acquisition of Augustin official Tuesday morning, but the veteran point guard won't make his debut for his new team until at least Thursday, when the Lakers face the Clippers. The 34-year-old appeared in 34 games for Houston this season and averaged 5.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent from deep.