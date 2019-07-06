Lakers' Dakota Mathias: Pours in 10 points during loss

Mathias managed 10 points (3-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during the Lakers' 96-76 loss to the Bulls in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.

Mathias was far from efficient with his shot, but the trio of long-distance buckets and a strong night on the boards helped make it a solid final line. The second-year pro played last season for Divina Seguros Joventut in Spain, averaging 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds across 20.3 minutes in 12 games. He'll look to put together a strong enough showing in Las Vegas to receive a training camp invite with a Lakers squad that may find itself relying on a number of inexpensive and unproven players to fill out its roster.