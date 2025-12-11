Knecht accumulated three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in one minute during Wednesday's 132-119 loss to the Spurs.

Knecht continues to be a non-factor for the Lakers, having scored double digits only five times thus far this season. He has played in three of the past four games, averaging 3.7 points in 5.7 minutes per game during that span. At this stage, he would need a miracle to have any chance of going close to putting up fantasy value, outside of very deep formats.