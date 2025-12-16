site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Assigned to South Bay
Los Angeles assigned Knecht to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday.
Knecht has fallen out of the rotation in Los Angeles, so the Lakers will look to get him some live reps in South Bay for the time being.
