Knecht (quadriceps) is starting Wednesday against the Spurs, according to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.
Knecht was initially listed as questionable and then bumped to probable, so his availability isn't entirely surprising, although his move to the starting unit will undoubtedly shake things up following the 27-point loss against the Suns on Tuesday. The rookie out of Tennessee is averaging 14.0 points per game over his last 10 appearances (five starts).
