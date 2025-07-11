Knecht was diagnosed with a right calf cramp after leaving Thursday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

It initially looked as though Knecht was getting his right knee checked out on the bench, but the Lakers noted after the exhibition that he was dealing with a cramp. He'll presumably be available for Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans, though the team likely won't confirm his availability until closer to tipoff.