Knecht notched 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 89-88 Summer League win over the Spurs.

Knecht finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer, bouncing back from a four-point performance in which he shot 2-for-7 from the field during Sunday's win over Miami. The 24-year-old also sank a game-high four three-pointers, including two in the final 2:15 of the fourth quarter.