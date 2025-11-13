Knecht logged 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 121-92 loss to Oklahoma City.

Knecht matched his season-high mark of 16 points as he was able to take advantage of some garbage time in this blowout loss. He's made the most of his limited minutes in November, putting up averages of 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers on 48.6 percent shooting from the field in 17.5 minutes per contest.