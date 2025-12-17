Knecht produced 30 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes of Tuesday's 127-118 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

With Knecht falling out of the rotation at the NBA level, he was sent to South Bay to get some live reps and he made the most of them. More games in the G League could be on the table for Knecht in the future, but he was recalled to the NBA club Wednesday morning.