Knecht registered two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 112-107 victory over Charlotte.

The Lakers were without Rui Hachimura (calf) and Gabe Vincent (knee), but Knecht wasn't able to take advantage of his opportunity. He's had a tough month overall, posting averages of 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers on 42.2 percent shooting across 12 January appearances.