Knecht recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 loss to the Magic.

Knecht had a decent shooting night after wowing the crowds with a scintillating three-point barrage that drew praise from his All-Star teammates. Now that Knecht has proven his worth, he will find himself in competition with Rui Hachimura (ankle) It will be interesting to see how the first unit shakes out when Hachimura returns, and Cam Reddish could be the odd man out if coach JJ Redick chooses to ride with a stronger three-point threat.