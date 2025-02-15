Knecht registered five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 7:34 of court time in Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the Rising Stars finals Friday.

Knecht had a more all-around showing in the semifinals against Team T, finishing with seven points, four rebounds and four assists over 10:21 of playing time. With Friday's win in the finals, Knecht and Team C will go up against Team Shaq in the first round of the All-Star game tournament Sunday. Knecht rejoined the Lakers' rotation Feb. 12 after his trade to the Hornets got rescinded, but the rookie first-round pick figures to be a key rotational piece for the Lakers following the All-Star break.