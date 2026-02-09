Knecht is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right hamstring soreness.

Knecht wasn't known to be nursing an injury heading into Monday, but he may have tweaked his hamstring while practicing with the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday. He's been utilized sparingly when available for Los Angeles, as he was left out of the rotation in Saturday's win over the Warriors and averaged just 4.4 minutes over the five games before that.