Knecht (jaw) left Wednesday's 131-114 loss to the Lakers in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He supplied three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes before exiting.

Knecht took an elbow from Jake LaRavia to the jaw and was removed from the contest. The severity of the injury is unclear but there was only a few minutes left in the game and the Lakers trailed by double-digits, so it's possible the Lakers were just being cautious. Regardless, Knecht's next chance to play will come Friday against Philadelphia.