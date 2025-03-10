Knecht will start in Monday's matchup with Brooklyn, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

With LeBron James (groin), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) Rui Hachimura (knee) all ruled out, Knecht looks to fill in for the short-handed Lakers as they take on the Nets. In 12 games this season as a starter, Knecht averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.