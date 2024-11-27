Knecht is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right quad contusion, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
This is a new injury for Knecht, but the questionable tag suggests that this is a day-to-day issue. Cam Reddish (ankle) is also questionable to face the Spurs. If Knecht is unable to suit up, Rui Hachimura could pick up a handful of minutes, and Max Christie could see extended run as well.
More News
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Retreats to bench Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Falls back to earth with 17 points•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Ties rookie record for most threes•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Sets new career high in points•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Chips in 14 points vs. San Antonio•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Getting starting nod•