Knecht is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The depleted Lakers will give the rookie first-rounder a look in the first unit Friday. Knecht has averaged 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 31.0 minutes over 13 games as a starter this season.