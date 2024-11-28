Knecht posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 win over San Antonio.

Knecht led the Lakers in scoring ahead of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and his role on offense continues to grow with each passing game. The rookie out of Tennessee has been at his best when deployed in a starting role, as he's averaged 19.7 points per game while shooting 48 percent from three-point range in his six starts.