Knecht guided to Lakers' Summer League squad to victory Thursday behind 20 points (7-of-16 FG, 4-of-4 FT), seven rebounds, two triples, one assist, one steal and two turnovers in 29 minutes.

Knecht took the night off Wednesday for rest, but he was right back at it Thursday evening, and he again led the Lakers' Summer League team in scoring. He may be able to earn a sixth-man role in Los Angeles this season, and if that's the case, he could potentially have some low-end value as a points and triples guy. We'll be monitoring him over training camp and the preseason.