Knecht totaled 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over Golden State.

Knecht started and saw a hefty amount of playing time, finishing as one of the three Lakers players with at least 16 points. While the production was strong on the surface, his lack of peripheral production remains an issue. Outside of a very short run last season, Knecht has struggled to make a name for himself in the NBA. Barring injuries to other players, it's hard to see him taking too many steps forward this season.