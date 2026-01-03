Head coach JJ Redick told reporters Friday that Knecht will see more minutes Friday against the Grizzlies and for the foreseeable future, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Knecht has seen single-digit minutes in six of his last nine NBA games and has spent time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. However, the second-year wing is poised to be more involved in the Lakers' rotation due to the absences of Gabe Vincent (back), Rui Hachimura (calf) and Austin Reaves (calf). Knecht will have a chance to establish a more consistent role for himself starting Friday in the first game of the Lakers' two-game home set against Memphis.