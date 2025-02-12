Knecht (personal) is not listed on the Lakers' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers' trade for Mark Williams was rescinded Saturday, which led to Knecht returning to Los Angeles. Knecht did not play in Monday's game against Utah, but it appears he will be part of the Lakers' rotation for Wednesday's rematch. The rookie first-round pick has averaged 8.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over 16.8 minutes per game since the beginning of January.