Knecht had four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 17 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 win over the Pelicans.

Knecht has effectively been phased out of the Lakers' regular rotation. Even with LeBron James (foot) and Marcus Smart (back) ruled out for Sunday's game, Knecht played only 17 minutes. With a fully healthy squad, Knecht will likely not see the court. Prior to Sunday night, Knecht logged just a total of five minutes (and two DNPs) in his last four games.