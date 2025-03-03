Knecht totaled 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-102 victory over the Clippers.

It was the rookie's best scoring performance since he struck for 24 points in 23 minutes against the 76ers on Jan. 28. Sunday's game marked the first time Knecht had played 20-plus minutes since rejoining the Lakers following the rescinded trade with the Hornets for Mark Williams, but his increased workload came with both Austin Reaves (calf) and Rui Hachimura (knee) sidelined. Reaves isn't expected to miss much time, and Knecht's usage will likely decline again once he returns.