Knecht practiced Sunday in the G League with the South Bay Lakers before being recalled prior to Los Angeles' game Monday versus the Thunder, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Knecht has largely been outside of the Los Angeles rotation for the last three weeks, appearing in just eight of the team's last 13 games while playing fewer than 10 minutes on every occasion. Given his light usage of late, Knecht was likely assigned to the G League simply to get some extra practice reps in. He'll be available off the bench Monday but isn't expected to be part of the rotation.