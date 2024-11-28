Knecht (quadriceps) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
The rookie was initially listed as questionable, but the bump in status suggests he should be available to feature in his regular capacity. Knecht is averaging 14.0 points per game over his last 10 appearances (five starts).
