Knecht (personal) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

The rookie first-round pick remains with the Lakers after the team rescinded its trade-deadline deal with the Hornets that would have sent Knecht and Cam Reddish to Charlotte. Though Knecht isn't dealing with an injury, he hasn't played in nearly a week, so the team may be exercising some caution in listing him as questionable for Monday's contest. Knecht has averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.9 assists in 20.7 minutes per game over 48 appearances for the Lakers this season.