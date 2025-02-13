Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Knecht will be part of the rotation for Wednesday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Knecht is poised to play for the first time since the Lakers traded him to the Hornets last week before rescinding the trade after center Mark Williams failed to pass his physical. The Hornets have disputed the Lakers' medical findings on Williams and are still looking to push the trade through, but Knecht looks as though he'll continue to suit up for Los Angeles even while the situation remains unresolved. The rookie first-round pick is averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.9 assists in 20.7 minutes per game over his 48 appearances with the Lakers on the season.