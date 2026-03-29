The Lakers recalled Knecht from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

The parent club was off Saturday, so Knecht was assigned to South Bay for the club's regular-season finale in order to pick up some meaningful run. The second-year wing finished Saturday's 140-132 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce with 18 points (4-10 FG, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes. Knecht hasn't been a rotation player at the NBA level for most of the season, but he could get some minutes Monday against the Wizards with Luka Doncic (suspension) unavailable and Marcus Smart (ankle) uncertain to play.