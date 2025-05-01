Knecht averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 made threes in 19.2 minutes over 78 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.

Knecht experienced a turbulent rookie campaign, which saw him traded from the Lakers to the Hornets in February, only for the deal to later fall through. He averaged 8.1 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 40.3 percent from downtown in 32 regular-season games after the failed trade, with his production really falling off starting in mid-March. Knecht saw the court for four total minutes during the Lakers' first-round series loss to the T-Wolves, finishing the year firmly rooted in a bench role.