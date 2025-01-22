Knecht ended Tuesday's 111-88 win over the Wizards with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in eight minutes.
Knecht's fantasy arrow continues to point down with this being his lowest workload since Dec. 21. The Lakers will be getting Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) back on Saturday versus Golden State, making this rotation even harder to crack.
More News
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Shooting struggles continue•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Rookie gets back on track•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Heading to bench Friday•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Struggles with shot•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Leading scorer in Friday's loss•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Good to go against OKC•