Knecht will start Sunday's All-Star Game semifinal against Shaq's OGs, per NBA broadcast.
Knecht and Team Rising Stars won the Rising Stars title and advanced to play in Sunday's All-Star Game tournament. Knecht performed well in the Rising Stars games and will look to pull off an upset against a stacked OGs squad.
