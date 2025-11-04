Knecht will start in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

The second-year swingman will get the starting nod with Luka Doncic (finger), Austin Reaves (groin), LeBron James (sciatica) and Gabe Vincent (ankle) sidelined. Knecht has logged double-digit minutes in five consecutive appearances, averaging 8.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 43.2 percent from the field in 20.2 minutes per contest during that span.