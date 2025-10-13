Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knecht is part of the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against Golden State, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Knecht has gone 5-for-21 from the field through two exhibition games, but he'll draw his first start of the preseason Sunday. Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton make up the rest of the starting five.
